Police Have Issued No Instructions Regarding Azaan Recital: Baijal

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Friday confirmed that the Delhi Police had issued no instructions regarding not reciting the Azaan on the occasion of Ramzan."It has come to notice that video has been circulating in social media regarding instructions being given for not reciting Azaan by Police. Delhi Police already communicated that no such instructions have been given and have clarified the same in their advisory," said Baijal.With 138 new COVID-19 cases reported today, the total number of positive coronavirus cases rises to 2,514 in the national capital, said the Delhi Health Department on Friday.Out of the tally, 1,604 patients are active coronavirus cases. A total of 857 patients have been discharged, as of Friday. (ANI)

