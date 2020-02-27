Premier League to Launch Hall of Fame to Honour Former Players

London [UK], Feb 27 (ANI): The Premier League on Thursday announced its plan to launch its official Hall of Fame, which will recognise and celebrate the exceptional skill and talent of players who have graced the competition since its inception in 1992.Membership of the Premier League Hall of Fame will be the highest individual honour awarded to players by the League. The first two inductees to have their careers commemorated in the Premier League Hall of Fame will be revealed at a special event on March 19.A shortlist of nominees will also be announced at the same time, with fans invited to vote to help select the additional former players to join the Premier League Hall of Fame 2020."Since 1992, the Premier League has been home to world-class players who have defined generations and provided us with compelling football season after season," Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said."A place in the Premier League Hall of Fame is reserved for the very best. It will be an occasion for our fans around the world to look back over the years and help us celebrate some truly exceptional playing careers," he added.To be eligible for the Premier League Hall of Fame, players must be retired, and only a player's Premier League career is considered in their candidacy. Each inductee will receive a personalised medallion, engraved with the year of their induction. (ANI)

