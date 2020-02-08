Pro-ILP Groups in Meghalaya Threaten Check Posts to Drive Away Illegal Immigrants

Shillong, Feb 8 (PTI) Activists demanding Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya have threatened to set up 'check posts' across the state next week onwards to drive away illegal immigrants.

Over 15 pro-ILP organisations under the umbrella of Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation (COMSO) made the announcement here after their five-day sit-in demanding the ILP and against the Citizenship Amendment Act ended.

COMSO chairman Robert Kharjahrin said the organisations are now compelled to take "direct actions" as there was no response from the Centre and the state to tackle the issue of influx.

"We will inform the district task force for joint checking of illegal immigrants and we will also assist the labour inspectors to check work permits," Kharjahrin said in a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

A large number of illegal "foreigners" are entering the state through both international and inter-state borders, he said.

The state government had in December adopted a resolution in the Assembly urging the Centre to implement the ILP under the 1873-legislated Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act.

The chief minister and his colleagues had met Home Minister Amit Shah twice to press for the ILP in the state but were asked to wait.

Pro-ILP activists had on several occasions in the past rounded up suspected "foreigners" at construction sites and labour camps.

"Our vigilant members are aware of the presence of illegal migrants who came to Meghalaya for work," Hynniewtrep Youth Council's vice-president Donboklang Kharlyngdoh said.

"We are asking the local village headmen and our volunteers to conduct checks against these illegal immigrants," Kharlyngdoh said justifying that with the government lacking manpower for checking, the COMSO volunteers will assist and report to the authorities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)