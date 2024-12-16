Nadiad (Gujarat) [India], December 16 (ANI): The 23rd National Athletics Championship for the Blind, India's largest sports event for visually impaired athletes, concluded successfully on Monday at the Sports Complex in Nadiad.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 400 visually impaired athletes representing states and union territories across India, including Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Daman & Diu.

Organised biennially by the Indian Blind Sports Association (IBSA), the championship highlighted exceptional talent in disciplines such as chess, field events, and relay races. The Team Championships were won by various states across different categories.

David Absalom, Honorary General Secretary of IBSA, praised the determination and skill displayed by the athletes, noting their inspiring journeys and outstanding performances in all categories. He remarked, "This year's championship is particularly significant as it marked a historic shift in its format, with participation from entire states rather than affiliates for the first time. This change underscores our commitment to inclusivity and expanding opportunities for blind athletes in India. Every participant is a winner here, and we are confident many will go on to bring laurels to the country."

Komal Mehra, Head - Sports Initiatives and Associations at USHA International, the title sponsor, shared her thoughts, stating, "Sports is a unifying force and a powerful medium to enable and empower the differently abled. This championship celebrates the extraordinary spirit and potential of visually challenged athletes, leaving an indelible mark on India's sports landscape and setting a precedent for inclusive sportsmanship."

The championship, inaugurated on Saturday in Nadiad, Gujarat, provided a platform for visually impaired athletes (T-11 & F-11) and those with low vision (T-12, T-13 & F-12, F-13) aged 19 and above. Participants competed in men's and women's open categories across a range of disciplines, including sprints, throws, jumps, chess, and more.

All events were conducted in adherence to international standards, creating a thrilling and competitive atmosphere. (ANI)

