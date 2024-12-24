Vadodara, Dec 24 (PTI) India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat in the second Women's One-day International against West Indies here on Tuesday.

India named an unchanged side for the match.

Also Read | India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score Updates of 2nd ODI 2024: Check Playing XIs As IND-W Choose To Bat.

Harmanpreet would be looking to wrap up the three-match series after their massive 211-win win at the same venue on Sunday with in-form batter Smriti Mandhana scoring a fourth consecutive half-century.

India had earlier won the three-match T20I series 2-1 with Mandhana scoring a half-century in every game.

Also Read | BGT 2024-25: India Captain Rohit Sharma Backs Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Batting Approach Ahead of Boxing Day Test Against Australia, Says 'They Are in Same Boat; Don't Want To Tamper Their Mindset'.

Teams:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh, Priya Mishra.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Rashada Williams, Deandra Dottin, Nerissa Crafton, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)