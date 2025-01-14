Mumbai, January 14: Himachal Pradesh pugilist Abhinash Jamwal capped his dream run in the tournament with a gold medal in the welterweight (60-65kg) category, while Services retained team title for the third consecutive time in the men's National Boxing Championship here. Jamwal, who had earlier defeated reigning champion Shiva Thapa and former youth world champion Vanshaj Kumar, outclassed Amit of the Railways in the final to secure the gold. Shiva Thapa, Sachin Siwach Shine On Day 2 of Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship 2025.

Meanwhile, Services boxers Sachin Siwach and Lakshya Chahar clinched gold medals in the lightweight (55-60kg) and light heavyweight (75-80kg) divisions respectively with commanding performances to help their team win the championship.

Siwach beat Nikhil of Punjab, while Chahar won against Dhruv Singh of Delhi in the final. In the bantamweight (50-55kg) category, Manish Rathore overcame Services' Pawan Bartwal to claim gold, while Nikhil Dubey defeated Deepak in welterweight (70-75kg) final.

The cruiserweight (80-85kg) category saw Sumit triumph over Services' Jugnoo, while Narender clinched the super heavyweight (90-90+kg) gold with a win against Haryana's Anshul Gill. Services finished the tournament with an impressive haul of five gold, three silver, and one bronze medal, underlining their supremacy. Boxer Nishant Dev Turns Professional, World Championship Bronze Medallist Joins Matchroom Boxing.

Among the gold medallists were Jadumani Singh in the flyweight (47-50kg) category, Hitesh in light middleweight (65-70kg) division, and Vishal in heavyweight (85-90kg) class, all delivering standout performances in their respective finals.

The finals were graced by Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh, Olympic medallist Vijender Kumar and former world champion Saweety Boora, among other dignitaries.

BFI chief Singh reaffirmed his commitment to supporting both active and retired athletes by announcing an initiative to provide employment opportunities at SpiceJet Ltd for 15 retired boxers per state. To facilitate this, the BFI will form a dedicated committee, chaired by the president himself. Serampore, West Bengal to Host First-Ever International Boxing Championship; Indian Boxer Surjit Singh and Nigerian Pugilist Victor to Clash in Exciting Bout.

"The tournament witnessed fierce competition throughout, with exceptional talent on display from both seasoned boxers and emerging athletes. These championships play a pivotal role in identifying and nurturing talent, preparing them to excel on the global stage," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)