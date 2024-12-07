Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 7 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a Maharatna CPSE, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday for the establishment of a state-of-the-art "HAL-SAI High-Performance Centre" in Bengaluru, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives.

This collaborative effort aims to elevate India's sporting prowess.

DK Sunil, CMD, HAL, Divya Gupta, Independent Director, A B Pradhan, Director (HR), HAL, Col Rakesh Yadav, Jt. CEO, TOPS, Vishnu Sudhakaran, Regional Director, SAI, Kamkhan Singh, Under Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), and senior officials were present on this occasion.

HAL has been supporting Sports in partnership with the Sports Authority of India to provide world-class facilities and build a platform for the talented pool of sportspersons of India. Under its CSR initiative, HAL has now committed to the establishment of the "HAL-SAI High Performance Centre" at SAI, Bengaluru.

This centre will leverage science and technology to enhance the performance of athletes. The centre will have facilities in the areas of Anthropometry, Biomechanics, Exercise Biochemistry, Nutrition, Sports & Exercise, Physiology, Psychology, Strength & Conditioning, Sports Medicine, Physiotherapy, etc.

HAL has always been at the forefront of developing Sports in the country. As part of CSR, HAL has already partnered with the Sports Authority of India to run the HAL-SAI Sports Training Centre at Koraput (Odisha) for training tribal youth in Archery, Football and Athletics. Another significant step taken by the Company is setting up of Football academy in Bengaluru with FIFA standard football grounds to spot, identify and train young talent.

This "HAL-SAI High-Performance Centre" represents a significant milestone in HAL's journey to unlock India's sporting potential. With this state-of-the-art facility, athletes will have the best chances to succeed at the international levels including the Olympics and enhance the national pride. (ANI)

