Melbourne [Australia], January 30 (ANI): Christina Matthews, the former Australia wicketkeeper, vice-captain, and long-time cricket administrator, has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. She received her award just before the opening day of the historic women's Ashes Test at the MCG.

Matthews holds the record for the most Test matches played by an Australian woman, with 20, and is tied for sixth place globally. She also has the most dismissals in women's Test history, with 58, over a career spanning from 1984 to 1995. In addition to her Test career, Matthews played 47 ODIs and was part of Australia's World Cup-winning team in 1988 at the MCG.

Starting her career in Victoria, Matthews also played for New South Wales (NSW) and the Australian Capital Territory. Though she played more Test matches than any other Australian woman, Matthews is perhaps best known for her significant contributions to Australian cricket as an administrator.

She served on Australia's women's selection panel from 2007 to 2011 while working at Cricket NSW. In 2012, she was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Western Australia (WA) Cricket, where she oversaw a remarkable period of success spanning 12 years. Under her leadership, WA and the Perth Scorchers claimed multiple domestic trophies in both men's and women's cricket. Matthews also formed strong relationships with key figures like men's coaches Justin Langer and Adam Voges, as well as cricket general manager Kade Harvey. She played a vital role in the development of women's cricket in Australia.

After stepping down from her role as WA Cricket's CEO, Matthews made history in December 2024 by becoming the first female president of the Australian Cricketers Association.

In recognition of her service to cricket as both a player and administrator, Matthews was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in 2024. She is also an Honorary Member of the Melbourne Cricket Club and a life member of the Marylebone Cricket Club.

Matthews was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame by Chair Peter King outside the MCG, just 30 minutes before the toss for the opening day of the Ashes Test.

"Thank you to all my teammates who have been part of making this happen, those coaches who helped me enormously," Matthews said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"And I also want to acknowledge my partner and family who are here today to celebrate this with me and also my mum and dad are no longer with us, but you can't achieve any of these things without the start they give you," she said.

"I had a choice where it could be presented and I didn't hesitate to choose this, such a historic occasion. And being from Melbourne myself, the MCG looms large as kind of the iconic ground in the world. So to be part of this and to be recognized in such a great environment is just incredible," she added.

"I did play World Cup final here, which we won in 1988 and I think I spent the whole day just looking around. There'll be plenty more people here today than there was then. But to get to play on this ground was an unbelievable dream," she noted.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley paid tribute to Matthews' contribution to Australian cricket.

"I'm absolutely delighted Christina's outstanding contribution to cricket over more than 50 years has been acknowledged with her induction into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley paid tribute to Matthews, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Christina was an excellent Australian wicketkeeper and vice-captain and her records for most Test appearances for Australia as well as the most Test dismissals for any nation still stand today," he said.

"After her playing days, Christina became an absolute powerhouse of Australian Cricket with her passion for our game inspiring many transformative changes - particularly for the inclusion of women and girls," he added.

"In her role as WA Cricket CEO she oversaw a period of incredible success on and off the field, and she has in turn had a significant impact on Australian Cricket as a whole as a pioneer, leader and articulate voice for our game," he noted

"Christina's induction seems particularly fitting as we celebrate the 90th anniversary of the first Women's Test match with the day/night Ashes Test at the MCG," he said. (ANI)

