Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 27 (ANI): All-rounder Deepti Sharma's outstanding performance with both bat and ball powered India Women to a victory over West Indies Women in the third and final match of the ODI series at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Friday.

With this win, the Women in Blue completed a clean sweep of the Caribbeans in the three-match series.

Chasing a modest target of 163 runs, openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal started the innings for the hosts. The duo managed a partnership of 22 runs before Mandhana was dismissed for just four runs.

At a score of 23, India lost their second wicket as Harleen Deol, who had scored a century in the previous match, was dismissed for only one run.

After the loss of two quick wickets, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur joined Pratika Rawal at the crease. The pair added 32 runs before Pratika was dismissed for 18 runs, which included four boundaries, leaving the team score at 55.

Harmanpreet Kaur was the fourth wicket to fall at the team score of 73 in the 13th over.

Deepti Sharma then came out to bat alongside Jemimah Rodrigues. The duo stitched together a 56-run partnership before Jemimah was dismissed for 29 runs in the 25th over.

India sealed the win in the 29th over with five wickets in hand. Deepti Sharma remained unbeaten on 39 runs off 48 balls, hitting three fours and a six. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh scored a quickfire 23 not out off just 11 balls, including three sixes and one four.

For West Indies, Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Alleyne, Hayley Matthews, Afy Fletcher, and Karishma Ramharack each picked up a wicket, conceding 27, 28, 31, 42, and 29 runs, respectively.

Earlier in the day, West Indies captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and opted to bat first.

Batting first, the visitors were bowled out for 162 runs. Key contributors for them were Chinelle Henry (61 runs off 72 balls, including 5 fours and 3 sixes), Shemaine Campbelle (46 runs off 62 balls, including 7 fours), and Aaliyah Alleyne (21 runs off 35 balls, including 1 four and 1 six).

For the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, Deepti Sharma claimed six wickets in her 10-over spell, conceding just 31 runs and bowling three maidens. Right-arm seamer Renuka Singh Thakur picked up four wickets in her 9.5-over spell, giving away 29 runs.

Brief Scores:West Indies Women: 162 all out (Chinelle Henry 61, Shemaine Campbelle 46, Deepti Sharma 6/31)India Women: 167/5 in 28.2 overs (Deepti Sharma 39*, Harmanpreet Kaur 32, Deandra Dottin 1/27). (ANI)

