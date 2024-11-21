New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): England seamer Jofra Archer has been added back to the final auction list days ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction.

Earlier, Archer's name did not feature in the shortlist which was sent by the IPL to franchises.

As per the report by ESPNcricinfo, Archer's addition was informally confirmed to franchises just a few days ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

The auction will be held over two days, on November 24 and 25, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The registered players include 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 from Associate Nations. Specifically, there are 48 capped Indian players, 272 capped international players, 152 uncapped Indian players with previous IPL experience, 3 uncapped international players with prior IPL experience, 965 uncapped Indian players, and 104 uncapped international players.

Of the 409 overseas players, South Africa leads with 91 registrations, followed by Australia with 76, and England with 52. Other notable countries include New Zealand (39), West Indies (33), Afghanistan and Sri Lanka (29 each), and the USA (10). Players from Bangladesh (13), Ireland (9), Canada (4), Netherlands (12), Zimbabwe (8), Scotland (2), UAE (1), and Italy (1) have also registered.

With each of the ten IPL franchises able to assemble a maximum squad of 25 players, a total of 204 slots will be available at the IPL 2025 player auction. The event promises intense competition as teams build their rosters for the next three years. (ANI)

