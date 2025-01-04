Sydney, Jan 4 (PTI) India dismissed Australia for 181 to take a slender four-run first innings lead as the two teams opted for an early tea on the second day of the fifth Test here on Saturday.

India dominated the post-lunch session, taking the remaining five wickets, with Mohammed Siraj (3/51), Prasidh Krishna (4/42), and Nitish Reddy (2/32) stepping up in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah (2/33), who left the field for scans due to an unspecified injury.

Also Read | Brisbane International 2025: Novak Djokovic Beaten, Aryna Sabalenka Advances to Next Rounds.

For Australia, Beau Webster (57) scored a half-century on debut, but once he was dismissed, India swiftly dismantled the tail.

Earlier, resuming at 9/1, Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne (2) early.

Also Read | ISL 2024-25: Mohammedan SC Halt NorthEast United's Goal-Scoring Spree With 0-0 Draw.

Siraj then struck twice in four balls, removing Sam Konstas (23) and Travis Head (4), leaving the hosts at 4 for 39. Steve Smith (33) and Webster (28) added a quick 57 for the fifth wicket, but Prasidh sent Smith back just before lunch.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 185 all out

Australia 1st innings: 181 all out in 51 overs (Beau Webster 57, Steve Smith 33; Prasidh Krishna 3/42, Mohammed Siraj 3/51, Nitish Reddy 2/32). 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)