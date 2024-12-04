Albion [Australia], December 4 (ANI): India captain Harmanpreet Kaur revealed that Shafali Verma, currently out of favour, is eager to make her return to the national side ahead of the opening ODI against Australia.

India announced its squad for the three ODIs against Australia, with young opener Shafali Verma notably absent. In her place, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was recalled after missing the home series against New Zealand due to her board exams.

Ahead of the first ODI, Harmanpreet underscored Shafali's importance to the team and expressed confidence in her eventual return to the Indian setup.

"She's someone very important to us, and she has done really well for the country. She's looking forward to getting back in and performing well for India," Harmanpreet said during the pre-match press conference.

Australia has historically been a formidable opponent for India in white-ball cricket. India's Women's T20 World Cup campaign ended in disappointment earlier this year with a group-stage defeat to Australia.

With the Women's ODI World Cup set to take place in India next year, Harmanpreet acknowledged the significance of this three-match series as preparation for the marquee event.

"Yeah, it's always a great feeling to play in Australia. We all enjoy playing cricket here, and I'm looking forward to it. We had two days of training, and everyone is feeling good and in great shape," Harmanpreet said.

"This series is very important for us, and we're all aiming to win. Every time we play, our focus is on winning. For this series, we want to enjoy our cricket and maintain the momentum we've built in the ODI format," she added.

The Indian women's team is entering the series on a high, following a 2-1 ODI series victory over New Zealand. The White Ferns were outclassed in all aspects of the game, suffering a series defeat in the subcontinent.

"We performed really well against New Zealand in home conditions. The conditions here in Australia are different, but we're looking forward to the challenge," Harmanpreet remarked.

India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor. (ANI)

