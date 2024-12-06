New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) India will organise a training camp in preparation for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup with 60 male and as many female players battling it out to break into the teams that will represent the host nation in the tournament.

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Sports Ministry, will conduct the camp at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from December 10 to January 11.

India is set to host the event from January 13 to 19.

"We are thrilled to bring the Kho Kho World Cup to Indian soil," Sudhanshu Mittal, KKFI president, said in a release.

"This training camp presents a golden opportunity for players to prove their mettle and be part of a truly historic moment. With a keen eye on talent, our dedicated coaches will help shape the squad for this global event."

Players from across the country will gather in the national capital on December 9, and the final squads for the World Cup will be selected based on their performance during the training camp.

The training program will integrate cutting-edge sports science technologies to optimise player performance and health, including the InBody 770 Body Composition Analyzer, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) techniques, and Whole Body EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) training.

