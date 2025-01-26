New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): As the nation celebrates its 76th Republic Day, India's sports fraternity took to social media to share their patriotic sentiments and wishes with fans across the country on Sunday.

Ace badminton player Lakshya Sen expressed his pride in representing the country on the global stage.

In an Instagram post, he wrote,

"As an athlete, I carry the pride of India wherever I go. Wishing everyone a day filled with pride, joy, and patriotism. Happy Republic Day to everyone!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFRsn13IqQd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Legendary tennis star Leander Paes shared an emotional message on Instagram, highlighting the honour of playing under the tricolour.

"Standing under the tricolour has always been the greatest honour of my life. Grateful for the opportunity to represent India and for all that it stands for. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFRyJ3nhsZy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

India's men's hockey captain, Harmanpreet Singh, emphasized the unity and strength of the nation. He shared on Instagram, "Our Constitution: The bond that unites us, the force that makes us unstoppable. Wishing everyone a proud and glorious Republic Day!"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFSF50CyLE8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra wished his followers a Happy Republic Day through his Instagram story.

India's first individual Olympic gold medalist, Abhinav Bindra, also conveyed his Republic Day greetings through an Instagram story, reflecting his patriotic spirit.

Top badminton star Ravi Kumar marked the day by sharing his wishes on his Instagram story, resonating with fans across the nation.

Wrestling sensation Ravi Kumar took to Instagram stories to wish the nation a Happy Republic Day, showcasing his pride in representing India on the mat.

Table tennis star Sreeja Akula joined the celebrations by wishing her followers a Happy Republic Day through her Instagram story.

Young shooting sensation Rhythm Sangwan extended her Republic Day wishes on her Instagram story.

From heartfelt posts to inspiring messages, India's sports stars reflected their love for the country on this significant day. As they continue to make the nation proud. (ANI)

