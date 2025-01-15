New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): James Vince has decided to step away from first-class cricket for the 2025 season, a move that allows him to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) despite the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) new policy on No-Objection Certificates (NOCs). While Vince will continue as Hampshire's T20 captain, he has relinquished his role as club captain after nine seasons and will not feature in the County Championship this summer.

The 33-year-old was retained by Karachi Kings ahead of Monday's PSL draft. The ECB's new policy, announced in November, restricts NOCs for overseas leagues held during the English domestic season, except for the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the PSL now rescheduled to April-May, Vince faced a choice whether to miss the PSL and incur significant financial losses or amend the final year of his Hampshire contract to focus solely on white-ball cricket. He opted for the latter, a decision confirmed by Hampshire on Wednesday.

Also Read | Pratika Rawal Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Young India Women’s National Cricket Team Opener Who Became the Highest Scorer For Women in Blue in ODI Series Against Ireland.

"I love Hampshire," Vince said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"It's been my club and home for 16 years, so I want to be able to maintain my best to keep delivering for Hampshire in T20 cricket, and hopefully even further our success in the competition [the Blast]. I also need to understand what is best for my family, and combine that with the stage of my career I am at," he added.

Also Read | Anrich Nortje Ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 As Star South African Pacer Suffers Back Injury.

Hampshire noted that Vince's relocation to Dubai, where he currently plays in the International League T20 (ILT20) for the Gulf Giants, was a key factor in his decision. This follows a series of unexplained incidents targeting his home in Hampshire last year.

"I am so grateful to everyone at Utilita Bowl for supporting me last year through a really tough time, and for allowing me to make this next step," Vince said, as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Giles White, Hampshire's director of cricket, urged fans to support Vince's decision, acknowledging his contributions to the club.

"James has been at the heart of the club for the best part of 20 years, showing absolute commitment on and off the field as the team's leading batter and captain," he noted.

"We recognise that this announcement will be tinged with disappointment for many fans but hope everyone will join us in celebrating what he has given to our club over many years and supporting him as he fulfils his commitment to continue leading the Hawks in the 2025 Vitality Blast," he added.

Vince's choice makes him the first high-profile player to alter his career path in response to the ECB's policy. Although his chances of adding to his 13 Test caps were slim, his departure from first-class cricket is notable. Since becoming Hampshire captain in 2015, Vince has been a pivotal player, scoring 29 centuries and averaging 41.22 across 197 first-class matches.

Meanwhile, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who signed a lucrative deal with Peshawar Zalmi during Monday's PSL draft, is reportedly considering a similar move. He is in discussions with Somerset and the ECB to determine whether he must switch to a white-ball contract to secure an NOC.

The ECB's policy, introduced to prioritize English domestic cricket, has faced backlash from players, with some threatening legal action. However, ECB chief executive Richard Gould defended the decision, stating that it aims to protect English cricket and that the sport's collective interests must outweigh individual priorities.

Hampshire's 2025 season will also mark a new chapter under the ownership of the GMR Group, co-owners of the IPL's Delhi Capitals. The group acquired the club in a multi-million pound deal from Rod Bransgrove last year and is expected to take over Southern Brave, The Hundred team based at the Ageas Bowl, subject to meeting the ECB's valuation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)