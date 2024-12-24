Islamabad [Pakistan], December 24 (ANI): Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman made surprising selections while naming his top picks for the semi-finalists of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Although it is too early to predict the tournament's outcome, Fakhar expressed confidence in Asian teams securing a spot in the final four. Despite the presence of formidable sides such as New Zealand, England, and Australia, the experienced southpaw included South Africa in his list of semi-finalists.

Also Read | Cricket Matches on Boxing Day 2024: India vs Australia, South Africa vs Pakistan and Other Games To Be Played on December 26.

"Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and South Africa are the teams I believe will reach the semi-finals," Fakhar said on Basit Ali's YouTube channel.

The uncertainty surrounding the hosting of the Champions Trophy was resolved on Tuesday when the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the tournament schedule.

Also Read | Will Travis Head Play in India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Match at MCG? Here's the Possibility of Star Cricketer Featuring in Playing XI for Boxing Day Test.

The eight-team event will comprise 15 matches in the 50-over format and will be held across Pakistan and Dubai. One of the most anticipated matches, the clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.

Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will serve as the three venues in Pakistan hosting the tournament. Each venue will stage three group matches, with Lahore also hosting the second semi-final.

Lahore is set to host the final on March 9, unless India qualifies, in which case the final will be played in Dubai. Both semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

England is the only participating nation to have announced its squad for the much-anticipated event. Test captain Ben Stokes' recent injury has ruled him out of the tournament, while Joe Root has made a return to the 50-over format.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the Group A opener in Karachi on February 19. The Dubai leg will begin the next day with India taking on Bangladesh.

Champions Trophy Groups:

Group A: Pakistan, India, New Zealand, BangladeshGroup B: South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)