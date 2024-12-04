Belgrade (Serbia), Dec 4 (AP) Novak Djokovic will open the new tennis season at the Brisbane International tournament, a warm-up event for the Australian Open.

“I'm excited to be kicking off my Australian swing at the Brisbane International and to compete again at Pat Rafter Arena,” Djokovic, who will be seeking his 100th tour-level title, said.

It will be only the second time Djokovic has played at the event, losing to Ernests Gulbis in the opening round in 2009.

The tournament is scheduled for December 29 – January 5 with Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune, Frances Tiafoe and Nick Kyrgios also set to compete.

Djokovic is a 24-time Grand Slam champion who has spent more weeks at No. 1 than any other player in tennis history.

He announced last month he hired Andy Murray as his coach to work together at the Australian Open, a Grand Slam event he won a record 10 times,

The Australian Open starts on January 12. The 37-year-old Djokovic won only a tournament in 2024, claiming his maiden Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games in August. (AP)

