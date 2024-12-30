Melbourne, Dec 30 (PTI) Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant batted out the entire second session to take India to 112/3 at tea on day five of the fourth Test against Australia here on Monday.

India, who were 33 for three at lunch chasing a 340-run target, still need 228 runs for an improbable win. Jaiswal and Pant were batting on 63 and 28 respectively.

Rohit Sharma (9), K L Rahul (0) and Virat Kohli (5) were the Indian batters to be dismissed in the morning session.

Resuming at 228 for nine, Australia were bowled out for 234 on the final day.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah (5/57) expectedly led the show with a five-wicket haul.

Brief scores: Australia 474 & 234 all out in 83.4 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 70, Pat Cummins 41, Nathan Lyon 41; Jasprit Bumrah 5/57, Mohammed Siraj 3/66)

India 369 all out in 119.3 overs and 112/3 in 54 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 63; Pat Cummins 2/19). 7/21/2024

