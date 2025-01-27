Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 27 (ANI): Star Sri Lanka batter Pathum Nissanka is likely to miss the two-match Test series at home against Australia which is scheduled to start from January 29 at Galle as he is still recovering from his groin injury, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Nissanka suffered a groin injury during the third and final T20I of the series against New Zealand. The opener is currently in Clombo where he is undergoing rehabilitation for his injury, team manager Mahinda Halangoda told ESPNcricinfo.

But, the team management is confident that the right-hand batter will join the national team for the second Test which will be also played at Galle from February 6.

In the absence of Nissanka, there are three options for the hosts - - Oshada Fernando, uncapped Lahiru Udara, and Wicketkeeper-batter Sadeera Samarawickrama - - who can open with left-hand batter Dimuth Karunaratne.

Sri Lanka currently lies fifth in the table, one spot ahead of England, and could leapfrog New Zealand and potentially even India should they enjoy a successful series.

Australia is without captain Pat Cummins for the tour due to an ankle injury but have been boosted by the inclusion of stand-in skipper Steve Smith in the squad for both the Sri Lanka tour and subsequent Champions Trophy campaign.

Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake.

Australia Test Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

Fixtures:

1st Test, January 29-February 2, 2025, Galle.

2nd Test, February 6-10, 2025, Galle.

1st ODI, February 12, 2025, Galle.

2nd ODI, February 14 2025, TBC. (ANI)

