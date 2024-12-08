Pune, Dec 8 (PTI) Devank Dalal produced a masterclass in raiding to fashion Patna Pirates' impressive 38-28 win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Sunday.

Devank scored 14 points as he led the charge, ensuring that the Patna Pirates remain in the hunt for a semifinal spot.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Lineups: Check Starting XIs For Premier League 2024-25 Football Match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It was the defenders who kept the raiders from either team quiet. Ankush Rathee quickly rushed to three Tackle Points, having successfully tackled Devank and Ayan Lohchab to give the Jaipur Pink Panthers an early lead.

A crucial moment in the first 10 minutes of the half, however, was the substitution of M Sudhakar for Arkam Shaikh, and he was immediately effective, getting Neeraj Narwal and Lucky Sharma in one sweep.

Also Read | I-League 2024-25: Shillong Lajong Register First Win With 8-0 Routing Of Rajasthan United FC.

Despite a topsy-turvy clash between the two former PKL champions, it was the Jaipur Pink Panthers who entered the half-time break with a six-point lead.

But the Patna Pirates came back well and piled the pressure on the Jaipur Pink Panthers at the start of the second half. It started when Deepak successfully tackled Arjun Deshwal, while Ayan Lohchab won his first point of the night, getting Lucky Sharma.

Arkam Shaikh then tackled Vikash Kandola in a do-or-die raid, with the three-time PKL champions inflicting an 'All Out' on the Jaipur Pink Panthers just five minutes into the second half.

As the strategic timeout came around, the Patna Pirates were in the lead, having scored 12 points in the third quarter.

As the match came to a close, the Patna Pirates tightened their defences. With the win almost inevitable, substitute Shrikant Jadhav effected an impressive raid to complete his 13th 'Super 10' of the season. This was followed by a second 'All Out' inflicted on the Jaipur Pink Panthers, which eventually closed out the match.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)