Navi Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of India and West Indies series-deciding third women's T20I here on Thursday.

India:

Smriti Mandhana c Henry b Dottin 77

Uma Chetry c Joseph b Henry 0

Jemimah Rodrigues lbw Fletcher 39

Raghvi Bist not out 31

Richa Ghosh c Henry b Alleyne 54

Sajeevan Sajana not out 4

Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, W-9) 12

Total: (For four wickets in 20 overs) 217

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-99, 3-143, 4-213

Bowling: Chinelle Henry 2-0-14-1, Deandra Dottin 4-0-54-1, Hayley Matthews 4-0-34-0, Karishma Ramharack 3-0-44-0, Aaliyah Alleyne 4-0-45-1, Afy Fletcher 3-0-24-1. MORE PTI

