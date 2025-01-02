Rennes, Jan 2 (AP) Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana ended his brief spell in Saudi Arabia to sign a long-term contract with French club Rennes.

The 29-year-old Fofana helped Lens to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 in 2022-23, and Rennes hopes he can provide a similar boost for the Brittany club.

Rennes said Fofana signed a four-and-a-half year deal. Financial terms were not disclosed. The team is in 12th place.

“There are some talented players at Rennes and I don't think the club is where it should be,” Fofana said in the team's announcement. “We're going to get the chance to play a series of games and show that the start of the season was below the club's potential. I hope we can turn things around very quick.”

Fofana scored 21 goals and provided 12 assists over 112 appearances for Lens.

In July 2023, he joined Al Nassr — where Cristiano Ronaldo plays — in the Saudi Pro League and then was loaned to Al-Ettifaq six months later.

Fofana previously played four seasons for Udinese in Serie A.

He has made 25 appearances for Ivory Coast and helped the team win the Africa Cup of Nations in February. (AP)

