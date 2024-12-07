Bengaluru, Dec 7 (PTI) Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) wrestlers dominated the mat on the second day of the Senior National Wrestling Championship, clinching six gold medals to surge to the top of the team standings on Saturday.

SSCB's commanding performance earned them 220 points, leaving Haryana with two golds (146 points) and Delhi with one gold (132 points) trailing in distant second and third places, respectively.

Sonu (97kg) led SSCB's charge with a 3-0 win over Delhi's Naman to take the gold, while Vinayak (67kg) edged Haryana's Anil 2-1 for another top-podium finish. Lalit delivered a dominant 7-0 win over Manu Yadav (Chhattisgarh) to bag the 55kg gold.

Adding to SSCB's haul, Pravesh (60kg) outclassed Punjab's Sagar, while Ankit (72kg) overpowered Haryana's Aakash, both winning by Victory by Fall (VIN).

Karan capped off SSCB's stellar day with an 11-2 triumph against Jharkhand's Amit Kumar in the 77kg category.

Haryana wrestlers also made their mark, with Aman (82kg) defeating SSCB's Rahul by VIN and Sunil Kumar (87kg) overpowering Delhi's Dinesh 8-0 to claim two gold.

Delhi's Umesh shone in the 63kg category, beating SSCB's Vijay 5-3 to secure the gold.

Uttar Pradesh's Uttam Rana (130kg) rounded off the Greco-Roman winners with a hard-fought 5-4 victory against Maharashtra's Digvijay.

In the women's competition, Madhya Pradesh's Shivani Pawar showcased her technical superiority, defeating Haryana's Vinita 12-4 to claim the 50kg gold.

Haryana added to their tally with Priyanka's dominant win over Uttar Pradesh's Laxmi Pandey in the 72kg category final.

Haryana currently lead the women's team standings with 45 points, thanks to their gold and silver medal performances.

The bouts in the remaining eight weight categories of women's section are slated on Sunday.

