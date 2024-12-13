Sneha Singh in action during Final qualifiers of Ladies European Tour (Image: LET)

Marrakech [Morocco], December 13 (ANI): Four Indians, including Avani Prashanth, who plans to turn pro with the Final qualifiers of the Ladies European Tour, joined Vani Kapoor, who failed to keep her card in 2024 and Hitaashee Bakshi, who topped the domestic Women's Pro Golf Tour.

The six Indians will play the Final Stage of Lalla Aicha Q-School after the 54-hole Pre -qualifiers, which sent 101 players into the Final Stage.

The Final qualifiers will begin next week with the five rounds to be played over two courses, Royal Golf Marrakech and Al Maaden Golf Marrakech. The competition will be held from December 16 to December 20.

The four Indians were Sneha Singh (69-73-75) for 2-under and tied fourth at Par-73 Norria Golf Club. The others were Amandeep Drall (71-73-70) at 2-under and Tied fifth at the Golf Club Rotana and Avani Prashanth, who after 73-72-72 was 1-over and Tied-ninth at the same course.

Vidhatri Urs, who was tied first after the first day at Samanah Club by Nicklaus. She finished T-14 with rounds of 68-77-75 at 4-over.

American Annika Borrelli won by five shots at Noria Golf Club with New Zealand's Amelia Garvey and French amateur Vanessa Bouvet topping the leaderboard at Golf Club Rotana.

Ireland's Anna Foster, American Zoe Slaughter and Welsh amateur Darcey Harry shared first place at Palm Golf Ourika, meanwhile, Australia's Justice Bosio, Nigeria's Georgia Iziemgbe Oboh and Iceland's Ragga Kristinsdottir ended the week in T1 at Samanah. (ANI)

