The New Zealand national cricket team will take on the England national cricket team in the final Test of the three-match series. The third Test between the host New Zealand and the England will be hosted at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The New Zealand vs England third Test will start on December 14. The NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 will begin at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans who are looking to make their Drem11 fantasy team for the New Zealand cricket team vs England cricket team 3rd Test 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the third Test between the New Zealand national cricket team and the England national cricket team clash in Centurion. England Playing XI for 3rd Test 2024 vs New Zealand Announced: Pacer Matthew Potts Comes In For All-Rounder Chris Woakes.

The England national cricket team have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series against the host New Zealand national cricket team. The visitors won the opening Test in Christchurch by eight wickets and secured a dominant 323-run victory in the second Test in Wellington. In the final Test of the three-match series, the Ben Stokes-led England will be aiming for a whitewash against New Zealand. England National Cricket Team Becomes First Nation To Surpass Half Million Test Runs, Achieves Landmark During NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Ben Duckett (ENG), Ollie Pope (ENG)

Batters: Kane Williamson (NZ), Joe Root (ENG), Harry Brook (ENG)

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes (ENG), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Gus Atkinson (ENG)

Bowlers: Tim Southee (NZ), Brydon Carse (ENG), Matt Henry (NZ)

NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Harry Brook (c), Kane Williamson (vc)

NZ vs ENG 3rd Test Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Ben Duckett (ENG), Ollie Pope (ENG), Kane Williamson (NZ), Joe Root (ENG), Harry Brook (ENG), Ben Stokes (ENG), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Gus Atkinson (ENG), Tim Southee (NZ), Brydon Carse (ENG), Matt Henry (NZ)

