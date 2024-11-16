Coimbatore, Nov 16 (PTI) Tijil Rao moved a step closer to lifting the overall drivers' championship title in the Formula LGB4 category of the JK Tyre National Racing Championship here on Saturday.

Driving for Dark Don Racing, he timed 23.02.750 minutes in 15 laps to seal the triumph.

Saran Vikram (Momentum Sports) was second in 23:03.725s, whereas Dhruv Goswami (MSport) finished third in 23:04. 504s.

Thanks to his skills and dedication, Tijil was second on the grid but had no problem as he surged ahead.

Having finished runner-up last season, he has been dominant this term.

Although conditions on Saturday were problematic due to showers and reduced light, the top three raced in a close contest.

There are two more races scheduled to happen on Sunday. However, Tijil is poised to seal the title on aggregate points.

Navaneeth Kumar finishes first in Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup

In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Navaneeth Kumar from Pondicherry finished first after the race was cut to six laps following an accident.

Navaneeth timed 7:48.397s, while Anish Shetty was second (7:50.894s).

Although Rohan R was classified as third, he had to be removed from the track after an accident.

Earlier in the morning, Rohan finished the first bike race swiftly, despite a challenging track due to rain, completing the nine laps in 11:44.984s.

Navaneeth was second in 1:45.320s, while Anish Shetty was third (11:45.470s).

Sohil Shah's victory boosts Goa Aces JA Racing's title hopes

Goa Aces JA Racing was thrilled as Sohil Shah came up with a pole-position finish, a race win and the best lap during the Indian Racing Festival here on Saturday.

It was the 23-year-old's maiden win in the Indian Racing League, as he beat the likes of veterans Neel Jani (Hyderabad Blackbirds) and Alvaro Parente (Speed Demons Delhi), who finished second and third, respectively.

Aqil Alibhai of Hyderabad Blackbirds rules Formula 4 Indian Championship

*************************************************

South African driver Aqil Alibhai (Hyderabad Blackbirds) produced another sharp drive on the Kari Motor Speedway track, registering his sixth overall and fifth straight success as he consolidated his top spot on the leaderboard in the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship.

In P2 was his closest rival, Ruhaan Alva (Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers) wasted a pole-position start.

Meanwhile, Canadian driver Hady Noah Mimassi (Chennai Turbo Riders) completed the podium, besides winning the Rookie award and clocking the race's best lap.

