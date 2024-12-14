Hyderabad, Dec 14 (PTI) Multiple-time champions West Bengal and last year's semi-finalists Manipur bagged victories on the opening day of final round matches at the 78th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy here on Saturday.

West Bengal won 3-1 against Jammu and Kashmir, who are playing in the final round for the first time since 2015-16.

Manipur scored a last-gasp 1-0 win over defending champions Services, while hosts Telangana rallied to take a point from Rajasthan in a 1-1 draw.

For West Bengal, Robi Hansda (3rd minute), Naro Hari Shrestha (12th), Bikram Pradhan 47th) were the goal scorers while Arun Nagial (79th) pulled one back for Jammu and Kashmir.

In another match, Shunjanthan Ragui's header in the injury-added time (90+6) gave Manipur a stunning win over Services.

Services created more opportunities in the first hour, testing goalkeeper Salam Sanaton Singh on multiple occasions, most notably in a one-on-one chance for Rahul Ramakrishnan, which was expertly saved by the Manipur custodian.

Hosts Telangana then salvaged a point against Rajasthan with a late penalty goal from Tejavath Sai Kartik (90th minute). Amit Godara (53rd) had given the lead.

