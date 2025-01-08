Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): As Olympic double medalist shooter Manu Bhaker is set to be conferred with the prestigious Khel Ratna Award, the highest sporting honour in India, the announcement has sparked a debate on the transparency of the selection process, with Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh raising concerns about 'favouritism' in the award nominations.

Speaking on the matter, Sanjay Singh said that Bhaker's name was included only after the outrage that erupted when her name was not included initially. He claimed that deserving athletes are sometimes overlooked in favour of candidates with influential backing.

Also Read | HIL 2024-25: Jip Janssen Stars With Hat-Trick in Tamil Nadu Dragons' Close 6-5 Win Over Team Gonasika.

"The officials discuss who to award Bharat Ratna or Khel Ratna...You must have seen Manu Bhaker's name was not there even after winning two medals and after the movement was started she did get included...Officials sit and try to include their favourite people in the list of Khel Ratna," Singh said.

He also addressed the current state of wrestling in India, which has faced challenges recently but remains hopeful for its future.

Also Read | January 8 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 8.

"Wrestling was a bit disturbed right now, but in the future, it will receive more medals," he added.

Manu Bhaker's recognition came following her consistent performances on the international stage.

The 21-year-old shooter opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

Though, her inclusion in the Khel Ratna Award list is being celebrated by fans and fellow athletes alike, even as the controversy surrounding the selection process raises questions about fairness. The debate has reignited calls for greater transparency in the nomination and selection criteria for national awards, ensuring that deserving athletes are recognized purely on merit.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports communique, while mentioning that the awardees will be honoured on January 17, released a list of 43 eminent sportspersons and coaches who made the cut for this year's National Sports Awards. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)