TCS Q4 Results: Net Profit Dips Marginally to Rs 8,049 Crore in March 2020 Quarter

Mumbai, April 16: The country's largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday reported a marginal drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,049 crore for March 2020 quarter. This is against a net profit of Rs 8,126 crore in the year-ago period, TCS said in a regulatory filing. Coronavirus Lockdown in India: 99.8% Workforce in IT Sector Incapable of Remote Working, Says Study.

Revenue of the city-based firm grew 5.1 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 39,946 crore from Rs 38,010 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added. For the full year (2019-20), net profit was higher by 2.7 per cent at Rs 32,340 crore, while revenue increased 7.1 per cent to Rs 1,56,949 crore.

"The pandemic completely reversed the positive momentum that we had started seeing in some of our biggest verticals in the first half of the quarter," Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director at TCS, said.

