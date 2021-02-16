The ambitious plan to shoot Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 consecutively is being changed. As the current production of MI:7 nears completion, the movie's team will not be rolling right into shooting MI: 8 as originally planned. According to Deadline, the plan to shoot the franchise's eighth edition back-to-back has been altered by Paramount. The reason for this is because the franchise's lead actor Tom Cruise is needed on promotional duties for Paramount Pictures' 'Top Gun: Maverick', which is planned to release on July 2. Did Tom Cruise Take an Early Break from Mission Impossible 7 Shoot After Blasting Out at Crew Members?

Once that film has been rolled out, production on 'MI: 8' can begin.

Director Christopher McQuarrie recently posted on Instagram that the team has now wrapped a successful shoot in the Middle East for 'MI: 7' and are travelling back to London to apply a few "finishing touches" to the picture.

As per Deadline, 'Mission: Impossible 7' is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021, and it seems to be on track. Tom Cruise’s Rant on Mission Impossible 7’s Set Makes Five Crew Members Quit

This in itself is a notable achievement considering the challenges with any film production, due to the pandemic, let alone one of this scale. 'Mission: Impossible 8' remains dated for Nov 4, 2022 release.

