Holtsville (New York), Sep 8 (AP) Two young sisters apparently drowned in a pond near their Long Island apartment complex, authorities said.

A family member called police Saturday afternoon to report that the girls, ages 2 and 4, had gone missing. Officers and locals searched the girls' apartment complex in Holtsville and found them unresponsive in a nearby pond shortly before 3:30 pm, police said.

Lifesaving measures were performed and the girls were brought to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, officials said.

Suffolk County homicide detectives are investigating the deaths. Authorities did not provide additional details.

Holtsville is about 50 miles (80 kilometres) east of Manhattan. (AP)

