Seoul [South Korea], January 5 (ANI/WAM): Three people died after a fishing boat carrying 22 struck rocks off South Korea's southwest coast Saturday, officials said.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the Coast Guard and other authorities reported receiving a call around 10:30 am about the boat crashing into rocks near Gageo Island in Sinan, South Jeolla Province.

The other 19 people were rescued by the Coast Guard and a nearby vessel, and were not in any life-threatening conditions. (ANI/WAM)

