Lahore [Pakistan], January 14 (ANI): Sadia Baloch, a law student at Punjab University in Lahore, has accused the institution of unjustly suspending her with malicious charges of being a "Miscreant Student" without presenting any valid charge sheet or formal documentation. Despite her repeated attempts to resolve the issue through legal channels and her continued cooperation with the university's Disciplinary Committee, Baloch's academic journey remains in jeopardy.

In a post on X, Sadia stated, "I, Sadia Baloch, a law student at Punjab University Lahore, was suspended from the institute with malicious charges of being a "Miscreant Student" without being provided any valid charge sheet. Upon challenging the University's suspension notification at Lahore High Court, the court provided me with the interim relief of appearing in the exams, and my academic career was ordered not to be disturbed. Despite the Court's orders and my constant cooperation with the university's own Disciplinary Committee, the institute couldn't provide me with a written document of the charges till today. And even today, when the results are announced, mine shows that I'm "Detained."

Baloch has expressed her concerns that this delay and the apparent malicious treatment she is receiving are part of a deliberate attempt to disrupt her academic and mental well-being. She further emphasised that this situation mirrors the larger, systemic challenges faced by Baloch students across Pakistan, who often find themselves subjected to discriminatory practices by educational institutions and state authorities alike. Sadia stated, "The malicious behavior and delay tactics of Punjab University are only meant to disturb my academic and mental peace. Just as Baloch students are "Detained" by state authorities, so are educational institutions acting dictatorially to detain the educational careers of Baloch."

Baloch students in Pakistan often face discrimination in educational institutions due to ethnic and regional biases. They are marginalised and subjected to prejudices based on their Baloch identity, leading to unequal access to resources and opportunities.

These students frequently encounter hostility from peers and faculty, hindering their academic and social integration. Additionally, they may be denied scholarships, face language barriers, and receive inadequate support from authorities.

This systemic discrimination perpetuates a cycle of inequality, limiting their educational and professional prospects and exacerbating the socio-political divide between Balochistan and the rest of the country. (ANI)

