New York, Jan 12 (AP) A California man whose two cats died after drinking raw milk recalled for bird flu risk says he meant to keep his beloved pets healthy, but his efforts tragically backfired.

“It's horrible when you realise that you're the one that actually gave them the milk that killed them,” said Joseph Journell, 56, of San Bernardino.

Journell lost his 14-year-old tabby, Alexander, and Tuxsie, a 4-year-old tuxedo cat, in late November. A third cat, 4-year-old Big Boy, was hospitalised for a week before tests showed the animal was infected with the H5N1 bird flu virus.

The cats drank unpasteurised milk from lots recalled by Raw Farm, of Fresno, whose dairy products were pulled from California store shelves in December after health officials found the virus in milk for sale, he said.

The animals' deaths were confirmed by state and county health officials. The cats were kept indoors, with no access to potentially infected birds, and ate conventional, not raw, pet food, the owner said.

Journell said he had been drinking Raw Farm milk himself for several months because he heard it had “better immunity and healing properties” than pasteurised milk. He thought it might be able to help Alexander, who had been losing weight.

“I was trying to make him healthier and make him live longer,” Journell said.

Instead, Alexander died on Thanksgiving Day. Tuxsie followed two days later.

Big Boy was hospitalised and treated with antiviral medications, Journell said. The veterinary team collected urine samples from the cat, which were confirmed positive for H5N1 at labs run by the US Agriculture Department and Cornell University, records show.

Big Boy returned home blind and without the use of his back legs, though he is recovering, Journell said. A fourth cat, Cleo, didn't drink the milk and remained healthy.

Journell has demanded that Raw Farm owner Mark McAfee compensate him for the more than USD 12,000 he spent treating the cats, according Seattle food safety lawyer Ilana Korchia, who is representing him.

In an interview, McAfee disputed that the virus was capable of sickening the animals days after it was bottled and sold, citing preliminary research. (AP)

