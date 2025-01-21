Washington DC [US], January 21 (ANI): Students for a Free Tibet, the Washingtonians Supporting Hong Kong, and the Uyghur American Association jointly condemned the attendance of Chinese Vice President Han Zheng at the US Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

In a press release, the activist groups expressed their concern over Han's presence, criticising his role as a key architect of China's repressive policies. The organisations called on the incoming administration to prioritise human rights in its dealings with China and hold Beijing accountable for its actions in Tibet, East Turkistan, and Hong Kong.

Also Read | US Birthright Citizenship Rules Changed: Who Will Not Get US Citizenship After Donald Trump’s Executive Order? What Does It Mean for Indian Parents on Temporary Visas Like H-1B?.

The statement highlighted that Han Zheng was a senior member of the Chinese regime responsible for ongoing atrocities, including genocide against the Uyghur and Tibetan populations and the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong under the pretext of "national security."

According to the press release, Han Zheng's involvement in enforcing these oppressive measures made his attendance at such a significant democratic event a stain on the occasion, reinforcing the contrast between democratic ideals and the authoritarianism that millions suffer under Chinese rule. The activist groups urged the new administration to take decisive actions, which included meeting with leaders from the Tibetan, Uyghur, and Hong Kong diasporas to show solidarity.

Also Read | Earthquake in Taiwan: Quake of Magnitude 6.4 on Richter Scale Injures 27, Causes Scattered Damage.

They also called for expanded sanctions against Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses and the support of legislative measures designed to promote accountability, such as the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, the Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act, and the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. In conclusion, the statement reaffirmed the United States' commitment to human rights and urged that foreign policy reflect these democratic values.

The Uyghur issue in China revolves around the systematic persecution of the Uyghur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region. Over the past decade, reports have emerged of mass detentions in "re-education camps," forced labour, cultural erasure, and reports of forced sterilisations, which have led to accusations of genocide by various human rights organisations. China justifies its actions as anti-terrorism measures, but the international community widely condemns these practices.

The Hong Kong issue concerns Beijing's growing control over the semi-autonomous region, which has historically enjoyed freedoms not seen in mainland China. The 2019 pro-democracy protests were met with violent crackdowns, and the subsequent imposition of the National Security Law in 2020 further curtailed freedom of speech, press, and assembly. Critics argue that Beijing's actions undermine the "one country, two systems" framework promised when Hong Kong was handed back from British rule in 1997, signaling an erosion of civil liberties.

The Tibet issue centers on Tibet's struggle for autonomy and the preservation of its culture, religion, and environment under Chinese rule. Since China's occupation in 1950, Tibetans have faced repression, including restrictions on religious practices, language, and political freedom, sparking ongoing calls for independence or genuine autonomy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)