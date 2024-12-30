Tel Aviv [Israel], December 30 (ANI/TPS): Dozens of Hamas gunmen were killed in Israeli ambushes in the northern Gaza area of Jabaliya overnight, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.

"Many terrorist squads were eliminated in ambushes by the forces, after they were seen fleeing with weapons in their hands," the army said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: US President Joe Biden Announces USD 1.25 Billion to Ukraine for Critical Security, Defence.

According to the IDF, the Hamas squads were eliminated by gunfire and tank shelling.

Hamas has been trying to regroup in northern Gaza.

Also Read | ISRO SpaDeX Mission Launched: Indian Space Agency Launches PSLV-C60 With Space Docking Experiment and Innovative Payloads (Watch Video).

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)