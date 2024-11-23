New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Dhananjay Ramful on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, and International Trade of Mauritius.

In a post on X on Thursday, Jaishankar said that he looks forward to working closely with Ramful to strengthen the "special ties of friendship" and deepen the multi-faceted cooperation.

"Congratulate Dhananjay Ramful on your appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration & International Trade of Mauritius. Look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our special ties of friendship and deepen our multi-faceted cooperation," the EAM wrote.

Mauritius recently held its elections, with Navin Ramgoolam achieving a historic victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Dr Navin Ramgoolam on his historic electoral victory in Mauritius.

In his message, PM Modi said that he looks forward to working closely with Dr. Ramgoolam to further strengthen their "unique partnership."

"Had a warm conversation with my friend @Ramgoolam_Dr, congratulating him on his historic electoral victory. I wished him great success in leading Mauritius and extended an invitation to visit India. Look forward to working closely together to strengthen our special and unique partnership," he wrote in a post on X.

India has close, longstanding relations with Mauritius.

Mauritius was one of the handful of important countries with which independent India established diplomatic relations in 1948, even before the independence of Mauritius.

The leadership of the two countries enjoys a high level of trust and mutual understanding, which is reflected in the continued high-level political engagement. These specialities have also resulted in uniquely close cooperation in maritime security, development partnership, capacity-building, cooperation in international fora., the MEA said in its statement.

The close bonds are also evident in the numerous India-assisted development projects that dot the Mauritian landscape.

India's influence in Mauritius is evident through the numerous India-assisted projects across the island and institutions like the Indian Cultural Centre, the Mahatma Gandhi Institute, and the World Hindi Secretariat. These initiatives continue to strengthen the cultural and people-to-people ties between the two nations. (ANI)

