New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with the Ministry of External Affairs' fifth batch of Disarmament and International Security Fellows in Delhi on Thursday, underlining the importance of the initiative in promoting India's perspectives amidst the rapidly changing global security landscape.

The EAM, during the met, stated that the it served as a tool to promote an understanding of India's thinking in the backdrop of the international security situation which is undergoing "rapid and radical changes".

He wrote on X, "Good to interact with MEA's fifth Disarmament & International Security Affairs Fellows today in Delhi. The international security situation is undergoing rapid and radical changes. This necessitates new approaches to finding solutions. Confident that this exercise promoted an understanding of India's thinking".

According to the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS), the 5th edition of the programme, which began on January 13, will continue until January 31 and features participation from 33 countries with 34 participants.

The Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division in collaboration with Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service organises the Annual Disarmament and International Security Affairs Fellowship for foreign diplomats, the MEA noted.

According to the MEA, the fellowship programme aims at equipping participants with knowledge and perspectives on issues related to contemporary disarmament, non-proliferation, arms control and international security affairs, and familiarizing them with India and aspects of India's foreign policy.

As per the MEA, this features talks, presentations and simulation exercises by leading experts on a range of subjects such as the global security environment, weapons of mass destruction, certain conventional weapons, space security, security of cyberspace, export controls, and emerging technologies. It also includes visits to facilities of the Department of Atomic Energy of India and the Indian Space Research Organisation to provide the fellows a first-hand exposure to India's civil nuclear and civil space programmes.

Notably, the initiative fulfils the mandate of UNGA Resolution "United Nations study on disarmament and non-proliferation education" and is in line with the focus on 'Disarmament Education' in UN Secretary General's Agenda for Disarmament 'Securing our Common Future'. Apart from the UN Disarmament Fellowship, India is the only country to conduct a fellowship programme dedicated to arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation, the MEA observed. (ANI)

