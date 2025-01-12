Jerusalem [Israel], January 12 (ANI/TPS): The names of four fallen soldiers whose families have been notified were cleared for publication.

Sergeant Major (res.) Alexander Fedorenko, aged 37, from Bat Yam, a heavy truck driver in the 79th Battalion, 14th 'Machatz' Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip. Staff Sergeant Danila Diakov, aged 21, from Ma'ale Adumim, a soldier in the 931st Battalion, Nahal Brigade, also fell during the same combat. Sergeant Yahav Maayan, aged 19, from Modi'in, and Sergeant Eliav Astuker, aged 19, from Ashdod, both soldiers in the 931st Battalion, Nahal Brigade, were also killed in the incident.

Additionally, a reservist officer in the Nahal Brigade and another soldier in the 931st Battalion, Nahal Brigade, were severely injured in the incident. They were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified. (ANI/TPS)

