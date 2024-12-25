Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): The Governor of Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture, Kotaro Nagasaki and his delegation visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Wednesday.

The governor, alongwith his team were seen enjoying the picturesque surroundings of the Taj Mahal and posing for the cameras.

Also Read | US President-Elect Donald Trump Slams Outgoing President Joe Biden's Decision To Commute Death Sentence of 37 Individuals, Says 'Makes No Sense'.

Nagasaki expressed his admiration for India during his meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, highlighting the strong diplomatic and historical ties between the two nations.

"I have deep respect for your country - the crater of human civilisations and the world's largest democracy," Nagasaki stated.

Also Read | Lilium Layoffs: German Flying Taxi Startup Lays Off 1,000 People, Shuts Down Operations Amid Failure To Raise Money, Founder Dr Patrick Nathen Says 'This Is Heartbreaking'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture in Lucknow on Monday.

Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi was leading the Japanese delegation.

After the signing of the MoUs, CM Yogi emphasized the growing economic cooperation between India and Japan, by delivering his opening remarks in Japanese.

"India and Japan are countries with big economies... The state government is keen to cooperate with Japanese companies... Economic cooperation between India and Japan is very rich... Uttar Pradesh is a state of unlimited potential. After this MoU, relations between India and Japan are going to get a new strength," CM Yogi said.

The signing of MoUs between UP government and Yamanashi Prefecture highlights a key milestone in India-Japan relations.

On Tuesday, a Japanese delegation met Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

"On Mahatma Gandhi's land with Japanese delegation. A joyous day of progress and unity!" Patel said in a post on X.

https://x.com/Bhupendrapbjp/status/1871515524754248110

https://x.com/Bhupendrapbjp/status/1871514013559140395

https://x.com/Bhupendrapbjp/status/1871510040454246848

"Delighted to welcome H.E. Suzuki Yasutomo, Hon'ble Governor of Shizuoka Prefecture of Japan and the delegation accompanied him, in Gujarat. I am happy to share that today we signed five agreements that mark a significant step in deepening economic, cultural and strategic ties with Japan. Friendship agreement between the State of Gujarat and Shizuoka prefecture and agreement on mutual cooperation between cities of Ahmedabad and Hamamatsu were exchanged today at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar," Patel said, adding that the agreements are a major milestone in Gujarat-Japan relations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)