Tel Aviv [Israel], January 25 (ANI/TPS): Hamas has violated the terms of the hostage release agreement by not prioritizing the return of civilian hostages, according to the IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari. "Hamas is a murderous terrorist organization that has cynically presented a false narrative of care while holding civilians for 477 days," the spokesperson stated.

The IDF remains committed to retrieving all remaining hostages, emphasizing their ongoing efforts to bring home those still in captivity, including specific cases like Arbel Yehud and the Bibas family. "Our mission will not be complete until every hostage returns to Israeli territory," the spokesperson affirmed.

Also Read | Gaza Ceasefire Agreement: Israel Releases 200 Palestinians as Part of Second Phase of Prisoner Exchange Deal.

The statement comes in the wake of the return of four female hostages: Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, and Naama Levy. The IDF Spokesperson noted the emotional nature of their return, stating: "At this moment, parents are meeting their daughters at the initial reception center in Re'im. We have completed all necessary preparations and are ready to receive them and provide initial appropriate care, after which they will proceed to the hospital with their parents."

Reflecting on the broader context, the spokesperson added: "On the morning of October 7th, the observation team acted heroically against the enemy and fulfilled their mission faithfully. Many fell in the difficult battle, and we embrace all bereaved families. These are very emotional moments. We are aware of the great public anticipation regarding their return and condition, and we are committed to acting with great responsibility." The IDF continues to move forward in implementing the agreement to return hostages.

Also Read | Indonesia, an Important Partner for India in ASEAN and Indo-Pacific, Says PM Narendra Modi, Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening Strategic Ties With Country.

The first phase of the ceasefire is supposed to see a total of 33 Israeli hostages freed over six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in Israel. The exact number will depend on how many are alive.

The fate of the remaining 65 hostages will be determined by negotiations to begin on the 16th day of the ceasefire. Critics say the phased approach condemns hostages not freed in the beginning to open-ended captivity and undermines Israel's war gains.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 90 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)