Islamabad [Pakistan], November 30 (ANI): The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday announced the increase in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) throughout Pakistan for the December.

OGRA has raised the price of LPG by PKR 1.32 per kilograms, setting the new price to PKR 254.30 , according to an official notification by OGRA as reported by the Express Tribune.

The new cost of an 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder will now be PKR 3,079 . The price for the same cylinder in November was PKR 2,999.47, reflecting an upward adjustment of PKR 79.53.

The Pakistani government is also expected to revise the petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan during the upcoming fortnightly review for December 2024, the Express Tribune reported.

The revised petroleum prices are expected to be announced on Saturday night and will take effect from December 1 to 15.

According to reports mentioned by Express Tribune, the prices of petrol is expected to go up by PKR 3.15 per liter, diesel by PKR 3.20 per liter, and kerosene oil by PKR 4 per liter.

The reason for the hike in prices is said to be fluctuation in global crude oil prices.

The new rates will be announced following the consultation between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Currently, petrol is priced at PKR 248.38 per liter, high-speed diesel at PKR 255.14 per liter, light diesel oil at PKR 147.51 per liter, and kerosene at PKR 161.54 per liter.

The anticipated changes are expected to impact both consumers and industries as global oil price volatility continues to influence domestic markets. (ANI)

