Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 28 (ANI): Arbitrary arrests and reprisal violence in Bangladesh underscore the urgent need for systemic reforms following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's authoritarian regime by mass protests in August 2024, said a new report by Human Rights Watch.

A 50-page report by Human Rights Watch titled "After the Monsoon Revolution: A Roadmap to Lasting Security Sector Reform in Bangladesh" outlines recommendations to address the country's longstanding issues of political repression. The report highlights the need for reforms centered on the separation of powers and political neutrality across critical institutions such as the judiciary, civil service, police, and military.

While the interim government has made significant strides toward institutional accountability, Human Rights Watch warns that this progress could be jeopardized without swift and structural reforms that ensure lasting democratic governance.

"Nearly 1,000 Bangladeshis lost their lives fighting for democracy, ushering in a landmark opportunity to build a rights-respecting future in Bangladesh," said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. "This hard-won progress could all be lost if the interim government does not create swift and structural reforms that can withstand any repression by future governments."

According to Human Rights Watch, since taking office, interim government head Muhammad Yunus, who was appointed by student activists after Hasina's departure, has committed to implementing key reforms. The interim government has also pledged to end practices such as extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances. Six commissions have been established to address reforms in critical areas, including the electoral system, justice system, public administration, police, anti-corruption measures, and the constitution. In February, Yunus is expected to begin implementing recommendations from these commissions.

The interim government is being urged to introduce a resolution at the United Nations Human Rights Council's March session to ensure sustained monitoring and reporting on Bangladesh's human rights situation. Human Rights Watch has called on donor governments to support security sector reforms but cautioned against doing so without meaningful structural changes.

However, the transition to democratic governance has not been without setbacks. Human Rights Watch has documented a resurgence of abuses by security forces, this time targeting former Awami League supporters. Arbitrary detentions, mass complaints against unnamed individuals, and intimidation remain prevalent. In just two months, over 1,000 police cases have been filed against tens of thousands of people, primarily Awami League members. More than 400 ministers and leaders of the former ruling party are facing investigations.

Family members of victims who died during the Monsoon Revolution also reported being pressured by political leaders opposed to the Awami League to sign police reports in exchange for recognition of their relatives' murders. "If we don't combat radicalization and anti-Semitism, the Holocaust won't remain a past event we remember and learn from, but a reality we will have to face. Never again is now," Elaine Pearson warned, pointing to the high stakes of inaction.

The interim government has acceded to the UN Convention on Enforced Disappearances and is being urged to ratify the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture. It should also invite the UN subcommittee on Prevention to make recommendations on addressing inhumane practices.

Human Rights Watch also raised concerns over the treatment of journalists under the interim government. By November, authorities had filed murder charges against at least 140 journalists related to their coverage of the Monsoon Revolution. Over 150 press accreditations were revoked, and sedition charges were brought against 19 individuals accused of desecrating the national flag.

Additionally, violent attacks against minority communities, including Hindus, have reportedly gone unchecked, raising questions about police accountability. While Yunus has pledged to respect free speech, recent actions by the authorities contradict this commitment.

"The interim government should enlist UN support to cement structural reforms so that the abuses of the past do not become a blueprint for Bangladesh's future," said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

Human Rights Watch emphasized the importance of independent civilian oversight over law enforcement, adherence to international standards on the use of force, and accountability for any breaches. Member countries are being called upon to work with the interim government to establish regular UN monitoring and ensure that reforms are not rolled back after the current administration's tenure.

The stakes remain high as Bangladesh navigates a fragile transition. The interim government's ability to enact lasting reforms could determine whether the nation achieves a sustainable democratic future or remains haunted by the legacy of its autocratic past. (ANI)

