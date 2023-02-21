Rawalpindi [Pakistan], February 21 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan on Tuesday was summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on March 9 in connection with the Toshakhana case, reported Geo News.

The PTI chairman has been asked to appear before the anti-corruption watchdog on March 9 at 2:30 pm.

The development comes shortly after NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigned from the post citing personal reasons.

In its notice to Khan, the anti-corruption body wrote: "The competent authority has taken cognizance of an offence allegedly committed by the accused persons under the provisions of NAO, 1999," reported Geo News.

The inquiry proceedings have revealed that during Khan's tenure as PM retained some state gifts presented to him by various foreign dignitaries.

The anti-graft watchdog asked the deposed prime minister to appear before the combined investigation team at its Islamabad office on March 9 and record his statement in this regard, reported Geo News.

On November 19, the NAB had taken notice of the alleged non-disclosure of the actual value of gifts received by the former prime minister, his wife, and other cabinet members.

Sources privy to the matter said that there was a discrepancy between the actual value of the gifts received by the former prime minister and the sale.

Earlier today, the deposed prime minister was given relief by an Islamabad court which granted him exemption one more time and deferred his indictment till February 28 in the Toshakhana case, reported Geo News.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case today filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last year after it found the PTI chairman guilty of corrupt practices.

Before this, the court had fixed February 7 as the date for indictment but deferred the matter till today, accepting Imran Khan's plea for exemption, reported Geo News.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB opened an inquiry after ECP -- in October last year -- had disqualified Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p) for making "false statements and incorrect declaration".

In its written verdict, the election watchdog said that Khan had "intentionally and deliberately" violated the provisions contained [in] sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, as he "has made false statement (sic) and incorrect declaration before the commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21".

Meanwhile, Khan on Monday was granted protective bail in one case by Lahore High Court (LHC) while the hearing of the second is yet to commence, reported Dawn.

The LHC approved Khan's protective bail plea in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for allegedly threatening an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police, at a rally in the capital.

The FIR stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman threatened additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally to "terrorise" police officials and judiciary. The main aim of the intimidation was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations, said the FIR. (ANI)

