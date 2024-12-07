New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): In line with Act East policy, India on Saturday sent a consignment of 2200 metrci tonnes rice to Myanmar, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal added that India was committed to provide humanitarian assistance to Myanmar.

Also Read | 'Matter of Immense Pride for India': PMO on Archbishop George Jacob Koovakad's Elevation As Cardinal by Pope Francis.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1865422079379550405

"In line with India's 'Act East' & 'Neighbourhood First' policies, India reaffirms its commitment to humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar. A consignment of 2200 MT of rice departed Chennai Port today for Myanmar," the MEA spokesperson said in a post on X.

Also Read | South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Survives Impeachment Over Martial Law Declaration As His Party Leaders Boycott Vote.

Myanmar has become the world's deadliest country for landmine casualties, with a staggering 1,052 civilian casualties recorded in 2023 alone, surpassing all other nations.

The situation is particularly dire for children, who account for over 20 per cent of the casualties.

In a post on X on Monday, the United Nations News Service wrote, "Myanmar is now the deadliest country for landmine casualties, with over 1,000 victims in 2023. Independent experts warn this grim milestone highlights a deeper crisis, as the military escalates attacks on civilians, including those with disabilities."

https://x.com/UN_News_Centre/status/1860881093383086326

Notably, Myanmar has become the world's deadliest country for landmine and unexploded ordnance casualties, with over 1,000 victims in 2023 alone, surpassing all other nations, according to separate studies by the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, the United Nations said in a report on Friday.

"The junta is doubling the impact of its extensive use of landmines to crush nationwide resistance," said Tom Andrews, Special Rapporteur on Myanmar, and Heba Hagrass Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities.

Andrews and Hagrass highlighted the egregious violations, including forcing civilians to walk through minefields ahead of military units and systematically denying victims access to life-saving aid such as medical care and prosthetics.

These actions, they emphasised, are "absolutely contrary" to international laws, including Article 11 of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and UN Security Council resolution 2475 on protecting persons with disabilities in war. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)