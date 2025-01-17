Kathmandu, Jan 17 (PTI) India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call to Nepal Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav on Friday.

“Various issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations, exchange of high-level visits, economic cooperation, development priorities of Nepal and cooperation on bilateral, regional and international platforms were covered during the discussion between the two,” according to the office of the vice president.

Ambassador Srivastava said that despite the central government's ban on the export of wheat, 200,000 tonnes of wheat have been allowed to be exported to Nepal as India is committed to its ‘neighbourhood first' policy.

Vice President Yadav said that there has been deep, cordial and friendly relations, goodwill and mutual understanding between Nepal and India.

“The relations between the two countries are based on sovereign equality, mutual respect and trust. There has been centuries old tradition of social, cultural, religious, spiritual, economic and people to people relations between Nepal and India,” Yadav said.

