Brussels [Belgium], November 23 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Brussels hosted the second edition of the Indian Seafood and Wine Tasting Event on November 20, showcasing India's finest culinary offerings in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Delhi, and the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Kochi, a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday.

Celebrating the exquisite pairing of India's premium seafood with its vibrant and growing wine industry, the event offered a memorable sensory experience to over 120 distinguished guests, including business leaders, trade bodies, marine foods importers, government trade agencies, and members of the diplomatic community, the statement said.

In a post on X, the MPEDA said, "The Embassy of India in Brussels, Belgium, and the MPEDA proudly hosted the second edition of the Indian Seafood and Wine Tasting Event on the 20th of November 2024 showcasing the finest seafood delicacies the nation offers to the EU and the rest of the world."

Ambassador of India to Belgium, Luxembourg and European Union (EU), Saurabh Kumar, graced the occasion and highlighted the event's significance in fostering cultural and trade ties. The Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Sunil Barthwal, highlighted India's dynamic trade landscape and its growing partnership with the European Union, particularly in the seafood and wine sectors. He invited attendees to savour the unique flavours of India, reflecting the dedication, innovation, and heritage of its thriving food and beverage industry, as per the statement.

The platter of premium seafood ranging from Vannamei Shrimp, Black Tiger Shrimp, Indian Squid, GIFT Tilapia and Kingfish instantly captivated the senses of over 120 distinguished guests, including business leaders, trade bodies, seafood importers, government trade agencies and members of the diplomatic community. An extraordinary event, a truly memorable culinary experience--this will pave the way to new openings to cultural and trade ties, a statement by MPEDA said.

India's total exports reached USD 433.09 billion in 2023-2024, with agricultural commodities contributing USD 33.24 billion (8 per cent of total exports) and marine exports accounting for USD 7.36 billion (22 per cent of agricultural exports) across 132 countries. Over the past decade, India's seafood exports have doubled, reaching USD 7.3 billion in value and 17.81 lakh metric tons in volume. Exports of Vannamei shrimp have quadrupled, firmly establishing it as a high-quality seafood product. With 500 EU-approved firms, India's seafood processing capacity continues to expand, making the EU, India's second-largest seafood market, with annual purchases of USD 0.95 billion. Additionally, India is the EU's second-largest supplier of shrimp, holding an 8% market share, and contributes 12% of the EU's squid imports the Ministry's statement added. (ANI)

