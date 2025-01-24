Kathmandu, Jan 24 (PTI) An Indian national was found dead in a waiting shelter in Nepal's Bara district, a police official said on Friday.

Rudra Giri, 42, from Maharashtra, was found dead in the public waiting shelter located on a hill near the Churiyamai Temple in Simara sub-metropolitan city on Thursday, the official said.

However, the cause of the death was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

The official said the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

