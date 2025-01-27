Gaza City, Jan 27 (AP) Israel says a Hamas list shows that eight of the 33 hostages to be released in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire are dead.

Government spokesman David Mencer told journalists Monday that Hamas said the other 25 are alive. Israel overnight said it had received a list of information on the status of the hostages from Hamas.

Israel has said the next release of hostages will take place on Thursday, followed by another on Saturday. (AP)

