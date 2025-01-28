Ramallah (West Bank), Jan 27 (AP) Israel has carried out a strike on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank, killing two people and wounding another three.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported the casualties from Monday's strike in the built-up Nur Shams refugee camp. It has been the scene of several Israeli military raids in recent months targeting Palestinian militants.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Dials Donald Trump for First Time After Later's Inauguration, Congratulates Him on 'Historic Win', Says 'India-US Committed to Trusted Partnership'.

Another Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in the urban Qalandiya refugee camp near Jerusalem overnight, according to the Health Ministry. The ministry does not say whether those killed by Israeli fire are militants or civilians.

The Israeli military confirmed the strike in Nur Shams but did not immediately provide further details. It referred questions about the shooting in Qalandiya to the Israeli police, who did not immediately respond.

Also Read | India-China To Resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2025, 'Flights To Start Soon', Says MEA.

The West Bank has seen a surge in violence since Hamas' Oct 7, 2023, attack out of the Gaza Strip ignited the war there. Israel captured the West Bank and Gaza along with east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want all three territories for their future state. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)